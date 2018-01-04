Manoj Sirisena appointed Southern Provincial Council Minister

Manoj Sirisena was appointed as the Southern Provincial Council Minister of Sports and Youth affairs, Culture and Arts, Social Welfare, Probationary Care and Child Protection, Women’s Affairs, Housing and Construction and Manpower and Employment.

He was sworn-in on Thursday before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Governor of the Southern Province, Hemakumara Nanayakkara, the Chief Minister of Southern Province, Shan Wijayalal De Silva and others participated on this occasion. (Colombo Gazette)