Court re-issues summons on President and Prime Minister

The Colombo High Court has re-issued summons on President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in relation to the case involving former United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Tissa Attanayake.

Attanayake had been accused of presenting a forged document at the last Presidential election claiming it was part of an agreement reached between the President and Prime Minister.

The President and Prime Minister were expected in court on Monday. However they had informed court of their unavailability to appear in court today and so a fresh date was issued.

The court re-issued summons on President and Prime Minister to appear in court on June 24. (Colombo Gazette)