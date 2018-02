One missing, three rescued after car topples into canal

One person was reported missing and three others were rescued after the car they were travelling in toppled into a canal along the Badulla-Mahiyangana road on Monday.

According to the Police the car had lost control and toppled into the canal.

People in the area had managed to rescue three people including a woman but one person was reported missing.

A search operation had been launched to locate the missing person. (Colombo Gazette)