PM appoints committee to expedite action on fraud and corruption

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a special committee to expedite action on fraud and corruption.

The committee will include Ministers Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, D.M Swaminathan and Ajith Perera.

The Prime Minister’s office said that the secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order will sit as the secretary to the committee.

The decision to appoint the committee was taken at a meeting held at Temple Trees on Monday.

At the meeting a separate committee was also appointed to look at political revenge taken on officers in the Police Department. (Colombo Gazette)