Ranil faces fresh revolt in the UNP led by Range Bandara

United National Party (UNP) leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is facing a fresh revolt in the UNP led by State Minister Palitha Range Bandara.

The revolt threatens to split the UNP like it did when there was a push a few years back to make Sajith Premadasa the party leader and Prime Ministerial candidate.

Bandara said that there needs to be key changes in the UNP and that includes a change in the leadership.

He says without making changes in the UNP leadership the party will not be able to move forward.

The UNP member and State Minister said that if Wickremesinghe does not step down as Prime Minister and party leader then a group of UNP members of Parliament are ready to bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Bandara said that the people have spoken and their voices must be heard.

He also called on UNP Ministers not to put their interests first but instead put the future of the UNP and the country first. (Colombo Gazette)