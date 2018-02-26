Ravi slams cabinet reshuffle, says not what the people expected

United National Party (UNP) Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake says it would have been better off not having a cabinet reshuffle after seeing the changes which took place on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters the former Minister said that the cabinet reshuffle of a few UNP Ministers was not what the public expected.

Karunanayake said that the cabinet reshuffle was a joke and an eyewash.

He says the expectations of the public should have been taken into consideration and that should have been reflected in the cabinet reshuffle. (Colombo Gazette)