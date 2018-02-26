SF to be Law, Order Minister despite opposition from top cops

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka is to be appointed as the next Law and Order Minister in two weeks time, despite some strong opposition from senior Police officers, cabinet spokesman Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said on Monday.

Senaratne said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed Law and Order Minister for two weeks.

He said that in the next cabinet reshuffle Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka will get the post.

Senaratne said that while senior Police officers do not want Fonseka to get the post junior officers feel he is the right man for the job.

The cabinet spokesman and Health Minister said that the Law and Order Minister needs to be a straight forward person and not someone who plays a “double game”.

Senaratne said that Ministers cannot be appointed based on what one or two people think. He says Ministers who have feet planted on two sides must be removed.

The Minister also said that when taking decisions it must be based on discussions held between the President and Prime Minister and not just based on what the two main political parties in the Government think. (Colombo Gazette)