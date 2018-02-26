Some UNP Ministers see swap in portfolios as a joke

Some United National Party (UNP) Ministers on Sunday slammed the cabinet reshuffle of UNP Ministers saying it was a joke.

State Minister Vasantha Senanayake said that the swap of some cabinet portfolios held by UNP Ministers was the first part of a television comedy episode.

Senanayake said that the second part of the episode will be seen soon.

The State Minister said that he was not sure if the public will cry, laugh or throw stones at what took place on Sunday.

He said that the public expected real change in the cabinet reshuffle and that was not seen on Sunday.

Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake said that some UNP members were not happy with the portfolios they received.

Ranjan Ramanayake said that he would have been happy with a better Ministry post yet he has had to continue as the Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare.

He also said that Ajith P Perera, who was appointed State Minister of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Drug Prevention did not seem happy. (Colombo Gazette)