SriLankan Airlines faces delays following bird strike, other issues

SriLankan Airlines on Monday said that it regretted continuing delays and congestion at the Colombo Airport. The airline said that due to a combination of unforeseen events, including a bird strike which damaged an aircraft in Cochin, valued customers of SriLankan Airlines have been subjected to great inconvenience and delayed flights.

“We request all our passengers to check in for their flights online, to contact our 24 hour call center on 011-97331979 or their travel agent before going to the Bandaranaike International Airport. Maintaining an up to date profile, including current mobile numbers and email addresses, on FlySmiLes our frequent flyer programme, would help us contact you in advance to advise of delays or disruptions,” the airline said.

SriLankan Airlines said it greatly appreciates the understanding and patience that its customers have shown.

“Please accept our sincere apologies and be assured that we are working around the clock to restore normal services,” the airline said. (Colombo Gazette)