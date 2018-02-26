Stay order issued preventing hearing case filed against ex-CJ

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a stay order preventing the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court from hearing the case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Chief Justice Mohan Peiris.

The Bribery Commission had filed the case last month accusing Mohan Peiris of preparing an erroneous report to avoid taking legal action on irregularities connected with the lands purchased for LECO during the period December 1 and 30 in 2010 when Mohan Peiris was the Attorney General.

The Colombo Chief Magistratehad then issued notice on the suspects to appear in court on March 8. (Colombo Gazette)