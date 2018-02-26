TNA backs Zeid’s report and wants Government held accountable

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) says it backs the report on Sri Lanka by the the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein and also called on the international community to hold the Sri Lankan Government accountable for the matters mentioned in the report.

The Illankai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) of the TNA urged the Government to strictly adhere to the commitments it has made to the international community in bringing lasting peace and a political solution to the national question.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has called on the UN Human Rights Council to explore other avenues that could foster accountability in Sri Lanka.

In his report on Sri Lanka to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, which meets in Geneva from 26 February to 23 March 2018, the High Commissioner reiterates his appreciation for the constructive engagement of the Government of Sri Lanka with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and United Nations human rights mechanisms since January 2015.

However, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said that as he noted in March 2017, this constructive collaboration must be accompanied by the implementation of key commitments.

He said the fulfilment of the transitional justice commitments made under Human Rights Council resolution 30/1 has been virtually stalled for more than a year.

He also said that progress with some confidence-building measures has often been insufficient and inconclusive, and the structures set up to coordinate implementation have not consolidated enough or did not receive sufficient political support to move things forward. (Colombo Gazette)