Amãna Takaful distributes balanced meals on World Health Day

Spearheading the Takaful insurance concept in Sri Lanka, Amãna Takaful PLC. encourages its stakeholders to adopt healthy habits for a fulfilling and healthy life. On the occasion of World Health Day, Amana Takaful took up the mantle as a responsible corporate to spread awareness of this crucial day with the involvement of its staff, who took to the streets to create awareness. They distributed hygienically packed, healthy breakfast packs consisting of green gram and kola kenda to commuters on Galle Road, Kollupitiya.

This initiative was undertaken to maintain a high-profile focus on universal health coverage as propagated by the World Health Organization, which promotes World Health Day every year on April 7. By taking up the challenge to spread awareness, Amana Takaful was instrumental in stimulating local conversation about ways to achieve health for all, which is this year’s theme for World Health Day.

The reason why Amana Takaful chose to distribute healthy breakfast packs is due to the realization that there is rise in the dual income households in urban areas. While these families enjoy a relatively high income, it is a challenge for working couples to spend time preparing nutritious and healthy meals. As a result, they opt for convenience foods, which are usually unhealthy. By distributing healthy breakfast packs, Amana Takaful successfully emphasized the health benefits of having healthy and balanced meals.

This World Health Day campaign by Amana Takaful is in alignment with its portfolio of products and services, which consists of a wide range of medical insurance covers that cater to nearly all segments of society. The Hale and Hearty solution is aimed at taking away the stress of hospitalisation with a comprehensive health plan, which reimburses all hospitalisation and surgical expenses, be it ambulance charges or sudden illness or accident.

Amana’s Hale and Hearty Young Minds offers a tailor-made solution for all parents who value their children’s good health as the greatest wealth.

Kruthaguna is the only insurance cover designed to take care of hospitalization of elderly loved ones, who are over 55 years. It provides you with financial security and much needed support in times of need.

Suwasiri, the most affordable health Insurance policy available in Sri Lanka is designed to ease your financial burden during a time of crisis.

The range of insurance covers provided by the company is gives hope and security to many families in Sri Lanka.

Access to essential quality care and financial protection not only enhances people’s health and life expectancy, it also protects countries from epidemics, reduces poverty and the risk of hunger, creates jobs, drives economic growth and enhances gender equality.

Amana Takaful has grown in stature since 1999 and continues to expand its portfolio of total Takaful solutions for its growing clientele. Its innovative services and products make it the forerunner in the Sri Lankan Insurance Industry, showing the rest of the industry, the ‘Takaful way’.