At least 18 people injured as bus topples on expressway

At least 18 people sustained injuries after a bus toppled on the southern expressway today.

The Police said that the accident took place near the near Pinnaduwa exit on the southern expressway.

According to the Police the private bus was heading to Kataragama when it lost control and toppled.

The injured people were admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The injured people were part of a group of pilgrims heading to Kataragama. (Colombo Gazette)