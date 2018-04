Attempt to smuggle gold to India via BIA foiled, 4 arrested

An attempt to smuggle gold to India via the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) was foiled and four suspects were arrested, the Customs Department said.

Customs officers said that 1 1/2 kgs of gold worth over Rs. 8.9 million was seized at the airport.

The Customs Department said that among those arrested were three women. (Colombo Gazette)