Chinese company to construct luxury seven star apartment complex in Sri Lanka

A leading Chinese company has signed an agreement to construct a luxury seven star apartment complex in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s real estate major, Blue Mountain said it has signed an agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) to build Achilleion, its seven star luxury project, which will be a landmark development in the country and the South Asian region.

Currently, CHEC operates in over 80 countries around the world and in Sri Lanka is responsible for building the eagerly awaited Port City project.

By coming onboard the iconic Achilleion project, CHEC is affirming the credentials of the project and the vision of Blue Mountain, the Sri Lankan company said.

Located in the heart of Colombo 4, Achilleion is set to make an iconic appearance on Colombo’s skyline and will feature all-new levels of seven star luxury and innovation.

The 50-storey twin tower apartment complex will consist of 584 luxury units of one, two or three bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses with more than 85% of the apartments enjoying glorious view of the Indian Ocean.

Achilleion has already won three international awards, including the best ‘Luxury Show Apartment’ at the prestigious Asia Pacific Property Awards 2016/2017, for its breath-taking show apartment which was located onsite to enable prospective buyers.

With an investment of Rs. 300 million, Achilleion’s show apartment, which was built at 100 feet above sea-level, was the world’s tallest purpose-built, stand-alone show apartment.

Having the global giant CHEC as construction partner adds infinite value and influence to the project, thus making it a reality soon for existing and potential investors.

This state-of-the-art complex will also feature Sri Lanka’s first-ever sky bridge, the tallest sky restaurant by sea and an infinity pool, which will offer breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean and the vibrant Marine Drive stretch.

Other facilities include a 24-hour medical centre – the first of its kind to operate in a private residential complex, a comprehensive library and a private theatre. Residents can revel in unimaginable luxury with access to a rooftop helipad and a private helicopter for their use coupled with a fleet of Limousines at their disposal.

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) is a world-renowned international contractor that is a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC). CHEC has 50 overseas branches and offices with business activities covering more than 80 countries and areas. CHEC has over 8,000 domestic and international employees to undertake 10 billion USD worth of projects.

The Blue Mountain Group of Companies, in a relatively short period of time, has grown into a dynamic corporate that is rapidly revolutionizing Sri Lanka’s real estate industry. Today, Blue Mountain has become a full service real estate company in Sri Lanka, which has diversified operations that extend across the areas of land sales, apartment developments and construction. The company is one of the most trusted and reliable real estate companies in the country.