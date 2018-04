OMP to meet families of the disappeared from May

The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) is to meet families of the disappeared from May, the chairman of the OMP Saliya Pieris said.

He tweeted saying the OMP will from May onwards visit different places to speak to families of the missing and disappeared to share thir plans and obtain their views on how they should proceed.

Saliya Pieris said the first meetings will be held in Mannar on 12th May.