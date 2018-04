Owner of vehicle which toppled into Mahiyanganaya canal surrenders

The owner of a vehicle which toppled into a canal in Mahiyanganaya surrendered to the Police today, the Police media unit said.

The SUV had been found in the Viyana Canal in Mahiyanganaya on Thursday. The driver was however reported missing.

The owner of the vehicle was later identified as a tuition class teacher. (Colombo Gazette)