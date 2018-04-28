South Asia’s first commercial deployment of eSIM technology by Dialog

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, announced the commercial deployment of South Asia’s first embedded SIM (eSIM) technology, a reiteration of its promise to deliver the future, today.

The pre-installed eSIM in wearables, now offers customers the ability to have a connection for their devices independent of a smartphone, eliminating the need for pairingdevicesand to be within a range of distance for connectivity.

The introduction of the cutting-edge eSIM technology and eSIM enabled wearable devices will deliver multiple benefits to customers such as eliminating the need for a physical SIM, empowering the subscriber to remotely sign up for services by activating the profile over the internet. This will enable many technologically advanced applications in the areas of smart devices and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Dialog eSIM profile can be downloaded on to the device by scanning a QR code which will be sent via email to the customer upon registration. Further the Dialog ‘One Number’ solution can be activated between the phone and wearable device – enabling the device to operate independently from the phone whilst using the same mobile number.

Along with the launch of the eSIM technology, Dialog will be introducing the ‘Huawei Watch2’ smart watch as the first eSIM enabled device in Sri Lanka. For device manufacturers, the eSIM technology provides a significant space saving in the device and enhances design flexibility.

Commenting on the launch of the eSIM technology, Dr. Rainer Deutschmann, Group Chief Operating Officer, Dialog Axiata PLC said, “Dialog continues to deliver the very latest in technology and the eSIM launch marks yet another milestone for Dialog as the technology leader in the South Asia region. As the eSIM adoption grows exponentially over the next five years, Dialog is best positioned to meet the connectivity needs of every Sri Lankan and enterprise.”

He added, “eSIMs have been introduced in to machine-to-machine (M2M) applicationsincludingremote monitoring,smart watches,smart cars with onboard entertainment and performance monitoring, and are expected to be adopted for upcoming smartphone releases by handset manufacturers. With this development, Dialog is capable of enabling any device with an eSIM that complies with ‘Remote SIM Provisioning Phase 2 Standard’, which is the most recently released eSIM standard by GSMA.”

The Huawei Watch2, is now available at the flagship Dialog Iconic Store, and customers are invited to visit the store to experience downloading the Dialog profile to an eSIM by scanning the QR code.