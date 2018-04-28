Three-wheel drivers cry foul

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Passenger three-wheel drivers are agitated over the decision taken by the Government to make it mandatory from this month to have meters and issue receipts.

Three-wheel associations say they will not follow the new law calling it unfair and a move which will have a negative impact on the passenger three-wheel industry.

“The law imposed on three wheelers making it mandatory to have meters on them is extremely unfair and such a law will not be adhered to by three wheel drivers and owners,” President of the All Island Three wheeler Drivers’ Association, M. J. Dissanayake said.

It was made mandatory to have meters on three wheelers from September last year and the three wheeler associations vehemently opposed the law at the time. As a result a concessionary period was granted for them to fix the meters on their three wheelers.

That concessionary period ended on the 1st of this month and accordingly the law was imposed with effect from this month, the National Council for Road Safety said.

Chairman of the National Council for Road Safety, Dr. Sisira Kodagoda said that passenger three wheeler drivers must issue a receipt to the passengers. He said that three wheeler drivers breaching the rule will be arrested by Police. Accordingly, Police have commenced inspecting three wheelers to ensure they follow the law.

Dissanayake alleged the Government is aiming to earn a commission by providing meter entrepreneurs with an avenue to obtain more money. He said three wheeler owners must have the freedom to decide whether they need to fix meters on their three wheelers or not. Likewise, he says, passengers should have the freedom to decide if they want to travel only in a meter-fixed three wheeler.

Chairman of the National Movement for Consumer Rights’ Protection (NMCRP) Ranjith Withanage said a standard fee must be introduced for three wheel taxi journeys.

He said that instead of making it mandatory for meters to be fixed and receipts to be issued, what the Government really must do is to protect the right of the passengers and to introduce a fixed fee for passenger three wheelers as they are charging different sums from the passengers.

He added that some three wheelers charge Rs. 30 per kilo meter, while some others charge Rs. 40 for the same distance. Therefore, he suggested that a provincial standard fee be introduced for three wheelers to avoid irregularities in fees.

Picture by Lalith Perera