Concerns raised over the future of Jaffna College

Concerns have been raised over the future of Jaffna College as the failure on the part of the Board of Directors to introduce key reforms in the governance and administration of the school has begun to cripple the everyday life of the College.

The school alumni have said that they are disappointed that the Board of Directors of Jaffna College lost the opportunity to bring about the reforms prescribed by the Trustees in their letter dated 5 January 2017 and subsequent communications to the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Jaffna College through the year.

The Trustees of Jaffna College Funds were unequivocal in their position that the College required some far-reaching reforms in the areas of management, financial administration and recruitment. The alumni associations of Jaffna College all over the world unreservedly endorsed those reforms in statements they issued in 2017. The Trustees also requested the Board to have serious and sincere consultations with various stakeholders of the College such as the alumni, teachers and parents in making the school and its governance more inclusive, democratic and transparent. The school alumni however said that the Board has not shown any genuine interest in initiating such conversations on these matters with any of these groups.

“The responses and proposals for reforms sent to the Trustees by the Board of Directors were not shared with the Jaffna College Alumni Association. Based on the Trustees’ letters to the Chairperson of the Board which were shared with the alumni and others, we can reasonably conclude that the Board is unwilling to bring about any major reforms that would lead to greater democratization and transparency in the school and the Board. It appears that some cosmetic changes have been proposed and some documents related to the future management of the school have been submitted. But we are still unaware of the content of any of those documents and whether the Board implements what it has pledged in its submissions,” a statement signed by 51 alumni members of the Jaffna College in Vaddukoddai said.

It is alleged that despite the changes demanded by the Trustees, alumni and the people of Vaddukoddai and neighboring communities in their statement to the Trustees recently, teachers and administrators continue to use the school for their private businesses such as catering and photography.

At least two non-academic staff were appointed to work in the Daniel Poor Library of Jaffna College recently. The administration has been accused of not following proper procedure in making these appointments.

Further, one of these new appointees has been asked to substitute for a teacher in the primary school who is away on maternity leave.

“We have time and again pointed out that those who teach in the Primary School must possess qualifications in primary education. But the Board and the administrators of the College continue to downplay this requirement when assigning teachers to the primary classes,” members of the alumni said.

Even this year’s timetable demonstrates that the administrators who are responsible for subject allocations have assigned various subjects including English, Geography and Science to persons who are not appropriately qualified to teach those subjects.

Based on one of the responses by the Trustees to the Chairperson of the Board, there is a concern that the Board is not keen to have an external member from the Ministry recruitment panel and wants the entire recruitment process to be handled by internal members of the College and the Board.

The alumni believe having an external member on the recruitment panel is essential to ensure a fair and transparent process is followed when new teachers and employees are recruited to the College.

Although the newsletter sent to the alumni in 2017 states that old students are welcome to view the minutes of the Board meetings kept in the Principal’s office, the Principal recently informed some alumni who approached him to go through the minutes that they should get the Chairperson’s permission to view the minutes.

A meeting of the Executive Committee of Jaffna College Alumni Association (JCAA) was held on the 3rd of March 2018 at Jaffna College. Kangaratnam Sugash (Alumni Representative to the Board) handed S.J. Niroshan (President, JCAA) a copy of the current constitution of the Board of Directors of Jaffna College which the former said was given to him by the Principal a few months ago. The alumni of Jaffna College had been asking for a copy of the constitution of the Board of Directors since 2008.

Velupillai, who was the Alumni Representative to the Board in the late 2000s, sent a letter on the 27th of June 2008 to the then Chairman, Secretary and the Principal of Jaffna College requesting a copy of the constitution. His letter was contemptuously ignored. We have it that he walked out of one of the Board meetings in protest.

Since the end of Velupillai’s term, two others have represented the Alumni on the Board. A copy of the constitution was given to the present Alumni Representative only in 2017, more than nine years after the original request was made.

“That it has taken more than nine years for the governing body of a school well-known for its democratic traditions to release its constitution to one of its own members is utterly shocking and disgusting. It demonstrates the extent to which fundamental democratic norms have been violated by the Board of Directors, especially its leadership,” the alumni said.

In a letter dated 28 June 2008, Velupillai informed the Chairman of the Board that Article VI, Clause 7 of the 1989 constitution had been violated. This clause states that “[n]o elected member of the Board of Directors shall be eligible for more than two successive terms, excepting those who, as head of their Church, represent that Church on the Board of Directors.” The Trustees have been asked to look into this allegation. There are concerns about the legality and constitutionality of all the subsequent decisions made by the Board.

“We continue to believe the changes proposed by the Trustees are vital for Jaffna College, if it is to become an educational institution that upholds such values as transparency, accountability, truthfulness and democracy. The actions of the current Board demonstrate indubitably that such changes are not possible under a constitution that grants excessive powers to the Bishop of the JDCSI and the JDCSI’s nominees to the Board. We are thoroughly convinced that the membership of the Board should be radically diversified if the reforms proposed by the Trustees are to become effective and have any constructive impact on the affairs of the College and the Board,” the alumni said.

The alumni said that they are particularly concerned about two clauses in the constitution of the Board of Directors of Jaffna College which have led to the erosion of democracy, transparency and accountability in the running of the institution.

The two clauses state that the Diocesan Council of JDCSI shall elect five members to the Board of Directors and the Bishop of the Jaffna Diocese of the Church of South India […] shall be the Chairperson of the Board by virtue of office.

A section of the alumni of Jaffna College are of the view that as an institution that values accountability and democracy highly, the school should no longer be under the authority of a Church.

“We would like to see our school make a historic departure from a constitution that grants enormous and unchecked authority to the JDCSI and its Bishop. However, in view of the historical role Jaffna College, as a Christian institution, played in the 19th century in shaping and strengthening Jaffna’s bilingual educational traditions and opening up educational opportunities for women and oppressed sections of the community, and in light of the religious diversity of today’s Jaffna and its educational institutions and schools, and taking into consideration the majoritarian threats to religious pluralism and religious minorities in the North and rest of Sri Lanka, we would like Jaffna College to remain as a Christian institution,” the alumni said.

They called upon the Trustees of Jaffna College Funds to ensure that Jaffna College and its Board are governed by a brand-new constitution that will ensure that the Diocesan Council of the JDCSI and its Bishop have no pre-eminent role in the affairs of Jaffna College and make the, College a truly multi-denominational institution.

They are also demanding that the recently introduced constitutional clause that makes provision for the Bishop of the JDCSI to be the Chairperson of the Board by virtue of office be scrapped forthwith and substituted with a new clause that ensures a more democratic process is followed annually in the election of the Chairperson of the Board.

The alumni have also proposed that the new constitution should guarantee adequate representation of the teachers and non-academic staff of Jaffna College, parents/guardians of the students, the alumni, educationists and activists from the North and rest of Sri Lanka with proven records in human rights, child rights and social justice activisms.