La Trobe University, Australia signs Articulation agreement with SLIIT

The signing-up of the Articulation Agreement of La Trobe University, Australia and Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) took place on April 27 in Colombo with the Guest Lecture by Prof. John Dewar on University 4.0 and Future of Higher Education.

Ranked within the top 1.4% of world universities, La Trobe University is a multi-campus university in Victoria, Australia and has been one of Australia’s pioneering universities offering distinctive and high-quality degrees that equip students to understand and engage with the global issues of today, providing graduates with the skills to embark on rewarding careers.

La Trobe University has jumped over 200 places in the last year’s Academic Ranking of World Universities. It is placed within the top 301 in the world and it means that the University is placed in the top 400 in the world in all three recognized international rankings of universities.

Prof. John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor & President, La Trobe University said, “Our visit to Sri Lanka will further strengthen our relationship with both Sri Lanka and SAARC Countries. Seeing the incessant demand of students, La Trobe University have signed an agreement with leading Sri Lankan Institute SLIIT for gaining international experience – both culturally and academically, which we would like to offer to Students as well as the Staff. At La Trobe, Students are of utmost importance to us”.

This agreement will offer SLIIT students opportunity to complete latter half of their program at La Trobe University and graduate with a La Trobe university degree. Also the academics from both institutes will be working closely and collaboratively on various projects and exchange ideas.

Professor Dewar also said, “At La Trobe University, we offer courses in most areas such as Business, engineering, information technology, education, sciences, humanities, health etc. I would suggest students should choose to study a course based on what their interest area. Cybercrime is becoming an ever-evolving problem for the world. As the number and sophistication of cyberattacks continue to increase, so too will the demand for skilled cyber technology professionals. At La Trobe, we have introduced under graduate and postgraduate programs in Cyber Security. These courses have been co-designed in consultation with our industry partners including, Optus, CISCO, Symantec, Australia Post, the Department of Defence and other organizations to meet the cyber security demands of business, government, Defence and law enforcement. We have also introduced courses in big data and data analytics to tackle the growing demand”.

“Recently we have also launched an exciting program called Career Ready Advantage with our industry partner LinkedInto help students actively prepare for life beyond their degree including skills and personal attributes employers have told us they are looking from current graduates.