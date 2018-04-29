MillionSpaces scores 120,000+ Site visits in 3 months

Since its launch at the beginning of this year, MillionSpaces, a marketplace where guests can discover, pay and book unique spaces online, which was launched by the Silicon Valley based technology solutions firm, Auxenta, is attracting many hits. Within the short period since its launch, the site has already attracted 120,000-plus visitors to date, with about 1,000-plus unique visitors browsing the site daily. The concept has proven successful with MillionSpaces receiving daily bookings from customers.

The platform hosts a range of spaces that accommodate parties, meetings, sports, conferences, interviews, trainings, photoshoots, weddings, hot desks, and concerts. Venue owners can list their space by entering some basic information and photographs to be amongst 260-plus spaces featured on the site, for no upfront fees, while MillionSpaces will recognize and feature the space on a series of promotional channels.

The Founder of MillionSpaces, Prasath Nanayakkara, says, “MillionSpaces was conceptualized as a platform that would disrupt and simplify the process of finding the ideal venue to match any occasion from the convenience of mobile devices. Our faith in its promise has been reaffirmed by the high number of visits to the website. It is evident that customers are appreciating the facility to book spaces for a wide variety of corporate and social events in just 3 clicks”.

MillionSpaces provides the ideal platform for space owners and people looking for a venue to meet and network. The platform is easy to navigate and owners have to merely create a listing that showcases their space and are even able to define their own pricing. Whether it is a cocktail party, pop-up event, or photoshoot, space owners can decide to whom and for what type of event they would like to hire out their space. In no time, they will receive inquiries and be able to manage leads from people and brands looking to host events in their spaces.

This is the only platform to provide real time availability of spaces and an instant booking feature with the best price guarantee. Every space is curated by the MillionSpaces team with an eye for tasteful design. What’s great is that it negates the multitude of phone calls you have to make to find the perfect space that fits your budget and location. MillionSpaces anticipates that this platform will uncover an array of exciting new spaces and expand the market.

MillionSpaces was initially launched in Colombo and has a roadmap to expand globally across US, Singapore and Europe. You can visit the site via www.millionspaces.com.