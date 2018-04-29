‘Neat closure’ for the new Constitution?

By N. Sathiya Moorthy

Now that the ‘Central Bank bonds scam’, the local government polls, and the more recent no-confidence motion (NCM) against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are all behind the nation, it may be time someone at least revives the forgotten thought of the ‘new’ Constitution, which has been buried under a heap of daily ‘political-living’ and the daily politician’s livelihood. With only about a year to go before the presidential/parliamentary poll-mood sets in, there has to be some form of ‘closure’ to the Constitution-making process, one way or the other, earlier than later.

Barring the TNA, which makes a periodic, punctuated and repetitive noise about the new Constitution, exclusively in the context of power-sharing, no major political party, especially of the ‘majority’ Sinhala community, has any time for it. The Muslim polity would rather wait for the ‘Tamil concerns’ to be addressed to a substantial level before opening their line of contention(s). Against these all, the Upcountry Tamil counterparts are still in no position to talk of rights when the livelihood of their people is still an unanswered and even unaddressed question before the Sri Lankan State.

In contrast, the media would have taken up the Constitution-making process and the issues that are addressed, not-addressed and have-to-be addressed, if only they had time, at least some spare time and space. The political class has ensured that the media and columnists too do not have to bother about the Constitution. They have kept the media busy and full of more sensational stuff, almost from the day the new Government took over on a breezy January evening way back in 2015.

‘Unitary’ and ‘Federal’

The issues were/ are clear. One, the nature of the State, whether it should remain ‘unitary’ of become ‘federal’ or take a ‘quasi-unitary’ or ‘quasi-federal’ character. The latter two are never ever mentioned in Sri Lanka, by Sri Lankans and in the larger Sri Lankan context, elsewhere, too. It is not that there is a solution there, but then when a new structure is being considered – even if only to be thrown out without discourse of debate – then all options can be put on the table, or should be put on the table.

Invariably, the debate is between retaining the ‘unitary’ State – or, changing into a ‘federal’ model. The TNA and the Tamils generally feel that all their woes would be behind them and the Sri Lankan State if the nation adopted a ‘federal’ scheme. They have been emboldened on this track after the Supreme Court declared that arguing the case for a ‘federal’ Constitution would not make one anti-national or ‘secessionist’ in any sense of the term.

Then there is the question of continuing with or abolishing the existing ‘Executive Presidency’. Almost from the day the office of the Executive President was created solely with the ‘founding-father’ JRJ, and JRJ alone in mind, there have been demands for its abolition, too. The voices of dissent have always got louder and shriller at the same time, ahead of every round of elections, whether for the presidency or Parliament or even for Provincial Councils. Thankfully, they spared the LG polls this time, though another rocking national issue in the bonds scam probe did take the centre-stage.

Old Boys’ network

Claims to the contrary apart, there is nothing to suggest that under a ‘federal’ scheme the nation’s elected political boss cannot assume super-human powers. Nor is there any proof that minus the Executive Presidency, an elected Prime Minister of whoever in his place, can be more malleable and ductile than is being presumed to be. There are reasons.

National elections whether for the presidency or for Parliament or for the Provincial Councils are won or lost not by the party or its grassroots-level organisation. Instead, they are actually won by the national ‘leader’ of the party concerned, who is possibly the one aspiring to become Executive President now, and may be the ‘executive’ Prime Minister, if the former post is actually abolished, if at all!

Conversely, it is also the ‘leader’ who loses elections, neither the party, nor the candidate – in the case of parliamentary and provincial council polls. Ask yourself who is your chief minister or MP, and you will readily have the answer. The chances are that not many Sri Lankan adults, leave alone their university or A-Level children may be able to jot down the names of all nine provincial chief ministers and/or governors.

If they get one in nine correct, you should be happy. The chances again are that it could be the name, not of their own provincial chief minister but that of Northern Province CM, Justice C V Wigneswaran. On that score, no governor of any province may be able to pass the test of quick public recall, other than by their own family members, friends and maybe some party colleague and club members.

It is here however the ‘old boys’ network’ from their school/college days may work, if at all. Yet, the recall value in their case may be much less, if not worse, than their old friends’ memory for the inter-school cricket, or of the rugby team, when they were all out there. Better still may be their collective memory for the annual ‘Battle of the Blues’, whether or not they were studying in one or the other of those prestigious schools in metropolitan Colombo.

Today, the question is not about whether to have a new Constitution now, or when the process would be complete. Instead, it is about having a new Constitution at all. If the possibility is still there, political stake-holders in the country should not treat it as yet another case for proving a pre-election point or two.

In a way, all political players in the country should put their hearts into it, sit down and have a honest exchange of views about the possibilities and probabilities, concepts and contents – then proceed in the matter. If the decision is to put it off to another day, they should not shy away from declaring it together. If the decision is still to go ahead with the ongoing process, they should have academically-oriented political discussions involving constitutional experts and arrive at a consensus that holds for most parts.

Surrendered sovereignty

Unfortunately, the current process was mooted not as a honest attempt to address issues and concerns that have built up over the past four decades since JRJ very hurriedly ushered it in, four decades ago. Rather, the process was set in motion only to address the discomfort in the UNP’s urban constituency, which wanted it even before the twin polls of Elections-2015.

This constituency had held themselves, rather than the Sirisena-Ranil leadership accountable, and would have felt cheated if the duo had delayed the initial moves beyond the point where it was hovering for weeks and months. It would have been bad publicity for the self-styled Government of National Unity (GNU) after the way they had purportedly ‘surrendered’ the nation’s sovereignty at the UNHRC, on the ‘war crimes probe’.

More importantly, the duo had already compromised on crucial issues such as the abolition of the Executive Presidency in the hesitatingly argued 19-A that they had piloted and got passed by Parliament. Their argument that the abolition of the Executive Presidency required a public referendum was not wholly untrue, yes. It was not wholly true, either.

Nothing, for instance, stopped the Government from considering the possibility of holding such a referendum ahead of the promised parliamentary polls, which anyway was put off by months. Nor was there any seeming bar on holding such a referendum alongside the parliamentary polls. At best, they might have required to sit down with the Election Commission, and may also to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court – if at all.

Ball in TNA’s court

Today when 20-A is on the table, it is easier for the Government, or its major UNP constituent, to scuttle the move by arguing the case of the existing Constituent Assembly (rather, Parliament converting into the CA as well). The Government, or at least the UNP, may consider seeking to defeat 20-A in Parliament, precisely for the political reasons for which the JO has attested it, even if the JVP may still have altruist beliefs on this score as well.

The party memberships under the two nomenclatures, Parliament and CA, may have already changed with the NCM vote. So, whether the Government is facing the same CA with the kind of proposals that it may have originally had in mind – or, if they are the original ideas of the various committees and sub-committees that had drafted recommendations for a new Constitution draft.

It is thus for the TNA and its boss, R. Sampanthan, to act as much responsible as the official ‘Opposition’ and the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ as they have been respected for. In their perception at least, they need the new Constitution more than any other section in Parliament, or the nation’s larger polity – and population, even more.

If nothing else, the TNA too contributed to scuttling the post-war Rajapaksa regime on revisiting power-devolution and political solution to the ethnic issue, insisting that the Government, with its two-thirds majority in Parliament, should have a pre-draft agreement with them. Post-Electons-2015, they had no problems about going to the larger Constituent Assembly, for addressing the very same issues, concerns and aspirations – no explanations sought, no explanations offered.

The TNA needs to remember that if they allowed 20-A to be put up before Parliament and is allowed to pass or get defeated, it is the loss of their strategy ahead of Elections-2015 and for the upcoming Elections-2020. The Tamils and the TNA may have more in the new Constitution than 20-A may now have to offer. They cannot look diffident outwardly all the time, and allows moss to gather all round them and submerge them, as has been the fate of the self-styled ‘Tamil moderates’ from the post-Independence past on.

They need to play the responsibility of the ‘Leader of the Opposition’. They need to play honest brokers between the Government parties (or, party as the case may end up to be) and the SLPP-JO and the JVP, to save the CA process, and more so the post-war ‘ethnic ceasefire’ of the political kind.

The emerging JO-JVP relations are one more instance of the tail wagging the dog. It began with the TNA being assigned the Leader of the Opposition when there was a visible stronger team available in the House, to play that part. Having been conferred the role and title, the TNA graciously offered the ‘Opposition Whip’ post to the JVP – both knowing full well that their future political relations would be worse than ‘transactional’.

Can anything be worse than all such arrangements for the Government and the Opposition to make a common cause out of the CA process and make even a moderate success of the same, and in time? That is the question that the stake-holders better not revisit to find answers that were always on the wall for them to read, but did not want to do it, either!

(The writer is Director, Chennai Chapter of the Observer Research Foundation, the multi-disciplinary Indian public-policy think-tank, headquartered in New Delhi. email:sathiyam54@gmail.com)