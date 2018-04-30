Colombo Consumer Price Index for April 2018

For the month of April 2018, on year to year basis, contribution to inflation by food commodities was 0.89%.The contribution of Non Food items was 2.8%, a recent of the Department of Census and statistics stated.

The CCPI for all items for the month of April 2018 was 121.5 and it records an increase of 0.1 index points that is 0.08 percentage points compared to the month of March 2018 for which the index was 121.4. This represents an increase of expenditure value by Rs. 62.00 in the ‘Market Basket’.

This was mainly due to increases in value change in groups of Education (0.59%),Restaurants & Hotels (0.44%), Health (0.48%), Transport (0.4%), Furnishing Household Equipment’s & Routine Household Maintenance (0.36%),Miscellaneous Goods and Services (0.22%), Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (0.17%), Recreation and Culture (0.03%) and Alcoholic Beverages Tobacco and Narcotics (0.04%) while decrease in value change in the group of Communication (0.02%) and Clothing and Footwear (0.19%).

Decreases in value change were reported for Vegetables (0.08%), Sea Fish (0.08%), Big Onion (0.06%), Coconut (0.05%), Egg (0.03%), Red Onion (0.02%), Green Chilies (0.01%) and Gram (0.01%) while increases in value change were reported for Chicken (0.05%) Dry Fish (0.04%), Rice (0.04%), Chilly powder (0.02%), Limes (0.02%), Papaw (0.01 %), Potatoes (0.01%), Curry powder (0.01%) and Dhal Mysore (0.01%).

Among Non-Food groups, increases in value change were reported for Transport (0.13%), Health (0.07%), Alcoholic Beverages Tobacco and Narcotics (0.03%), Miscellaneous Goods and Services (0.02%), Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine House Hold Maintenance (0.01%), Recreation and culture (0.01%) and Decreases in Value change reported in the group of Clothing and Footwear (0.07%).

Housing Water Electricity Gas and Other Fuels showed an insignificant value change.

The groups of Communication, Education, Restaurant and Hotels remained unchanged during the period.