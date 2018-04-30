Huawei P20 Pro, breakthrough in mobile photography, launched in Sri Lanka

Huawei P20 Pro, the globally launched flagship premium smartphone, was launched in Sri Lanka at a gala event held at Shangri-La Hotel Colombo on Friday, April 27 patronized by Huawei Device Sri Lanka Management, Singer Sri Lanka Management, key dealers from across the island and other distinguished invitees.

The event also saw presentations by ReadMe Co-Founder Andrew Jebaraj who spoke in detail about the innovative product features while leading photographer Malaka Premasiri illustrated the smartphone’s photography excellence.

Hailed as a breakthrough in mobile photography, the Huawei P20 Pro features the world’s first Leica triple rear camera. The device comprises unprecedented AI advances, combining technology and art to bring to life a groundbreaking smartphone experience. With the debut of the Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei makes capturing professional quality images a truly effortless experience for everyone.

The rear camera system comprises a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens. The Huawei P20 Pro also features a 24MP selfie camera with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting; the result is beautiful selfies with healthy-looking skin tone adjustments, delicately outlined facial details and realistic 3D feature enhancements.

Huawei Device Sri Lanka, Country Head Peter Liu said, “Huawei is focused on providing continual innovation to transform customer experiences. We are truly excited about the launch of yet another revolutionary product in Sri Lanka. The Huawei P20 Pro is a revolutionary device comprising the World’s first rear triple camera, making it a unique addition to our flagship portfolio. Through this introduction we will further consolidate our market offering establishing Huawei as a brand that constantly caters to distinct preferences and evolving consumer needs”.

Singer Sri Lanka PLC Group CEO Asoka Pieris said, “Singer is the number one consumer durables marketer in Sri Lanka and we offer customers the best products. The P20 Pro launched today is among them. We have been the exclusive National distributor for Huawei since 2012 and we give customers the very best in technological advancements from Huawei. Huawei’s innovation continues to identify changing consumer and technology, resulting in a win-win-win situation for the customer, Singer and Huawei”.

The smartphone’s 6.1″ OLED Display offers incredibly beautiful colours and provides an unparalleled and hypnotic experience thanks to Huawei’s Full View Display and Aspect Ratio of 18.7:9. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM of internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery. This model also includes the Kirin 970 artificial intelligence chip and comes with a fingerprint sensor and a bezel-less display.

The Huawei P20 Pro will be available for consumers at Rs. 139,900 and will be backed by a two-year Huawei warranty. The new device also comes with a beautiful, gradient colour tagged ‘Twilight’, which is a fusion of purple and blue. The device will also be available in black and midnight blue.

The new Huawei P20 Pro will be available for purchase at Huawei Experience Centres, through Sri Lanka’s number one smartphone marketer Singer Sri Lanka PLC, Singer Mega, Singer Plus and SISIL World stores and in selected dealer outlets. Customers would be able to experience the P20 Pro in selected Dialog Axiata Centres and Mobitel outlets island wide adding further convenience.

Huawei was ranked 83 in the Top 100 of the Latest Fortune 500 List and number 88 in Forbes World’s Most Valuable Brands list in 2017. The brand was ranked number 49 on BrandZ’s Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands. Recently, Huawei escalated to number 25 on the Brand Finance Global 500 Most Valuable Brands 2018.