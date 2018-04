IGP orders action on cops who assaulted women in Eppawala

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has ordered action to be taken on a policemen who had allegedly assaulted some women in Eppawala.

The incident had reportedly taken place at a temple in the area.

The IGP has instructed the Senior DIG of the North Central Province to take disciplinary action on the policemen.