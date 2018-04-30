Much talked of cabinet reshuffle to take place on Tuesday

The much talked of cabinet reshuffle is set to take place on Tuesday.

The Presidential Secretariat said that the cabinet reshuffle will take place on Tuesday morning.

All Ministers and Parliamentarians in the unity Government had been summoned for the reshuffle.

President Maithripala Sirisena had said recently that the cabinet reshuffle will be a scientific reshuffle where Ministries related to each other will be given to one Minister and not two or three different Ministers. (Colombo Gazette)