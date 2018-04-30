Namal insists no rift in SLPP despite comments he made

Opposition Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa on Monday said that there was no crisis in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) despite a comment he made on the SLPP backing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in Hambantota.

Rajapaksa said that he had recently expressed his personal dissatisfaction with the SLPP decision to support the SLFP in Hambantota

With due respect, the ‘crisis’ is non-existent. My tweet expresses my personal dissatisfaction with the SLPP decision to support the SLFP in Hambantota. Owed to the fact that at the polls # lka people pledged support to SLPP & not another union Government,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

Rajapaksa has recently opposed the decision taken by the opposition SLPP to back the SLFP to appoint the Hambantota Mayor.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) member Eraj Fernando was appointed as the Hambantota Mayor.

“I am against, & deeply concerned, regarding the decision taken by Senior Leadership of the SLPP in #Hambantota to support the @SLFreedomParty in appointing a mayor there,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted recently.

The United National Party (UNP) had won the most number of seats in the Hambantota Municipal Council at the last Local Government elections. (Colombo Gazette)