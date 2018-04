Over 30 pilgrims injured as bus goes down precipice

Over 30 pilgrims sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in went down a precipice in the Madawala area on Monday.

The Police said that the bus transpiring the pilgrims went down the precipice in Galagedera, Madawala.

According to the Police 32 people were injured in the accident and were admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)