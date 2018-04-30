Softlogic introduces next generation data centre

Softlogic Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd., one of the country’s leading software and hardware solutions providers and a subsidiary of Softlogic Holdings PLC, conducted the latest in a series of events titled ‘The Future Enterprise’ for its corporate customers at The Galadari Hotel recently. The event topic ‘Software Defined Data Center’ intended to educate all corporate customers on the upcoming state-of-the-art technologies and innovations that Dell EMC is set to introduce to the market.

As the Titanium Partner for Dell EMC, Softlogic Information Technologies has enhanced its focus on further developing enterprise solution opportunities. These customer-focused seminars partnering with Dell EMC aims to boost knowledge sharing in order to educate customers on the upcoming and latest IT solutions that Dell technologies has brought to the market space. The merger of Dell and EMC in 2016 created the largest data center infrastructure supplier in the world. Softlogic is now the only Titanium Partner (highest partnership status) for Dell EMC in Sri Lanka and has been selling Dell products in the country for the past 25 years.

Expressing his views on the successful completion of the event, Roshan Rassool – Director/CEO Softlogic Information Technologies stated, “Never before have companies demanded from their CIOs technologies and infrastructure that are agile and adoptive to market conditions, whilst reducing capital expenditure on ICT investments. At Softlogic, we continue to deeply understand the requirements of our customers and provide solutions that address these issues. Together with Dell EMC, we are pleased to be the first organization to introduce the next generation of data centers to the Sri Lankan market.”

The main objective of the event was to create awareness about Software Defined Data Center as a requirement and its importance to a company based on how it helps to boost efficiency and improve the utilization of IT resources by leveraging the adoption of cloud services and ultimately provide the expected profitability for businesses in the long run. It provided insights to the numerous benefits of adopting such platforms and how it helps to operate within the dynamic corporate environments of today.

It further discussed about the new solutions, unique advantages and tailored devices of Dell that caters to different requirements of corporate customers. The topics covered during the event included Dell EMC Software Defined Storage Solutions, Dell EMC Data Center Networking Portfolio, Next Generation Data Center Networking with Dell Open Network Technologies & Data Protection as Service. Several guest speakers from Dell EMC were present to elaborate on the above topics to the audience which include members from several Enterprise IT organizations as well as Infrastructure & Operations leaders of both government and private sector companies. The event was a noteworthy success after a constructive, full-day session that brought about an effective outcome and positive feedback from the attendees. Softlogic aims to continue organising such sessions in the future with an emphasis on upcoming technologies and trends based on various customer needs in order to educate and assist them to identify the most relevant IT solution for their requirement.

Softlogic Information Technologies is currently the leading importer of Commercial PCs and data centre solutions in Sri Lanka. The company also markets and distributes notebook computers, servers, storage, network infrastructure and printers. It looks to provide the world’s best products and services to its customers, while consolidating its market leadership. The company has been the Platinum Partner for Dell EMC and has been marketing Dell products in the country for well over two decades. Over the years, Softlogic Information Technologies has won several awards from Dell for its outstanding performance and commitment to the Sri Lankan IT Industry. In 2017, the company won the Top AEM (Asia Emerging Markets) Award at the South Asia Partner Summit 2017 held in Vietnam. In recent years, the company has received the prestigious ‘Dell Platinum Partner’ status and ‘Most Valuable Partner in Asia Pacific’ and the Dell Power Awards 2014 as the ‘Best Partner for the Year’. The company has also aligned strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology vendors such as Microsoft, Lenovo, VMware, EMC, Molex, Cisco, Happy or Not, Glory and many other brands in order to provide state-of-the-art solutions to its valued customers.

Softlogic Information Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. is a subsidiary of Softlogic Holdings PLC, a group of companies which has an annual turnover of over Rs. 59 Billion. Softlogic Holdings PLC, rated as one of Sri Lanka’s most dynamic diversified conglomerates, has expanded and entered the key growth sectors of Retail, Healthcare, ICT, Automobiles, Travel & Leisure, Finance and Insurance, holding authorized distributorships for a number of well-known global brands.