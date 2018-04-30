Sri Lanka Minister lauds Telangana police initiatives

Sri Lanka Deputy Minister for Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Faizal Cassim has applauded the initiatives taken up by the State Police Department in Telangana for effective policing, Telangana Today reported.

On Sunday, a group of delegation from Sri Lanka led by the Minister visited the Command and Control Centre (CCC), Hyderabad.

Hyderabad City Police Anjani Kumar accompanied the Minister and explained about the technological initiatives introduced towards curbing the crime.

Later speaking to newsmen, Faizal Cassim said more than 3,000 fatal accidents are registered annually in Sri Lanka.

Appreciating the technological programmes taken up by the city police, he said that next time a delegation will visit the Commissionerate as part of a ‘know-how’ programme and discuss the initiatives in a broader perspective.

“Body-worn cameras and e-challan system were some of the best measures the department had taken up for its people. I would like to discuss about them with our government,” he said.

Anjani Kumar said the delegation was told about the latest programmes for setting up the CCC that was being used by the Law and Order and Traffic wings for their respective purposes.

The concept of friendly policing was explained in detail too, he added.