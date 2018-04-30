Sri Lanka mourns death of veteran film director Lester James Peries

Sri Lanka mourned the death of veteran film director, producer and screen writer, Dr. Lester James Peries.

Peries passed away at the age of 99 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Dr. Lester James Peries was best known for his movies, Rekawa, Gamperaliya, Nidanaya, and Yuganthaya.

Lester James Peries was born on 5 April 1919. An active filmmaker since 1949, Peries has been involved in over 28 films, including shorts and documentaries.

His movie Wekande Walauwa, starring Ravindra Randeniya and Malini Fonseka, was Sri Lanka’s first ever submission for the Academy Awards.

Peries’ films often deal with Sri Lankan family life in rural settings and conflicted characters. He helped create an authentic expression of Sinhala Cinema.

Peries met his wife, Sumitra, who is also a film director, in Paris at the home of a mutual friend and married in 1964 at All Saints Church in Borella. Peries’ brother is artist Ivan Peries. (Colombo Gazette)