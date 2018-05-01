Day of mourning declared in respect of late Lester James Peiris

The Government has declared May 2 (Wednesday) as a day of mourning in respect of late film maker Dr. Lester James Peiris.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had decided to declare Wednesday as a day of mourning, Minister of Home Affaris Vajira Abeywardena said.

He said the day of morning will coincide with the funeral of Dr. Lester James Peiris which will take place with full state patronage on Wednesday. (Colombo Gazette)