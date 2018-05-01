Japan confers decoration on Professor Carlo Fonseka

The Government of Japan has decided to confer decorations on 140 foreign nationals, including Professor Carlo Fonseka, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon has been conferred on Professor Carlo Fonseka.

The prestigious decoration has been conferred on Professor Carlo Fonseka for contributed to promoting cultural exchanges and enhancing the relations in the field of medicine between Japan and Sri Lanka.

Professor Carlo Fonseka is the co-chairperson of the committee of the Japan-Sri Lanka Friendship Cultural Fund Awards.

He is a former Professor of the Faculty of Medicine (Physiology) at the University of Colombo, an Emeritus Professor at the University of Colombo and an Emeritus Professor at the University of Kelaniya. (Colombo Gazette)