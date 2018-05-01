New cabinet of unity Government appointed, most Ministers retain portfolios

President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday appointed a new cabinet but most Ministers retained their old portfolios.

The new cabinet saw some Ministers who had one portfolio earlier, now receiving additional portfolios, mostly linked to the Ministry they already had.

The new cabinet saw the appointment of Lakshman Kiriella as the Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development, Thalatha Athukorala the Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms, Faiszer Musthapha the Minister of Sports, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government, P. Harrison: Minister of Social Empowerment, Sarath Amunugama as Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage, Ranjith Maddumabandara as the Mister of Public Administration and Management, Minister of Law and Order, S. B Navinna as the Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development, Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa as the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy, D.M. Swaminathan as the Minister of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs and Sagala Ratnayake as the Minister of Project Management, Youth Affairs and Southern Development.