New State and Deputy Ministers to take oaths on Wednesday

The new Deputy Ministers of the unity Government are scheduled to take oaths on Wednesday.

The cabinet reshuffle of the unity Government took place on Tuesday with President Maithripala Sirisena handing over the appointment letters.

Minister Gayantha Karunatillake told reporters that the Ministers who continu to hold their previous portfolios were not re-appointed today and only a few Ministers got fresh appointment letters as they were given additional responsibilities.

The additional responsibilities includes the Ministries earlier held by 16 Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Ministers who had resigned from their posts.

In all 18 Ministers got fresh appointment letters today from President Maithripala Sirisena. (Colombo Gazette)