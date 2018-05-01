No Ministry for UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake

Former Finance and Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake did not get a Ministry post in the cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

There was strong speculation he will be re-appointed as a Minister in the cabinet reshuffle.

However the reshuffle did not see the United National Party (UNP) Assistant Leader being give a portfolio.

In all 18 Ministers got fresh appointment letters from President Maithripala Sirisena.

Among them was Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe who was sacked from his Ministry post last year. (Colombo Gazette)