Sacked Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe re-appointed as a Minister

Former Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe was on Tuesday re-appointed as a Minister in the unity Government.

Rajapakshe was appointed as the Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs.

Rajapakshe had been removed from his post last August after he made several statements critical of the Government.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe had recently voted against the no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)