Sri Lanka looks to attract more tourists from China

The Government says it will look to attract more tourists from China and has signed an agreement with a Chinese company to promote Sri Lanka.

Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said that Sri Lanka feels China is the best bet to increase Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals as Chinese tourists like to visit Sri Lanka.

Amaratunga said, local tour operators ‘Green Leaves Leisure’, backed by the Tourism Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s Yingke Travel, to promote Sri Lanka as a tourist destination in China.

He said that over 100,000 Chinese tourists are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka from May this year to May next year following the agreement.

The Minister also said that he hopes to travel to China later this month to discuss promoting Sri Lanka as a tourist destination with Chinese companies.

“There are a number of companies in China willing to come in,” he said.

Amaratunga also said that two separate mass wedding ceremonies will be held in Colombo later this year with 100 Chinese couples, similar to the mass wedding celebrations held in the island country last year.

The Minister said this would also promote Sri Lanka as an ideal wedding and honeymoon destination.

The Minister said that the Government has set a target of reaching a minimum of 2.5 million tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka at the end of this year. (Colombo Gazette)