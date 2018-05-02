Advisory issued for extreme heat while heavy rain continues

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory for extreme heat which is expected to affect several areas on Thursday.

Most parts of the Northern, North Central and Eastern provinces are expected to feel the heat while parts of the North Western and Uva provinces and Matale and Hambantota districts will also be affected.

The Department of Meteorology said that the extreme heat is also expected to affect parts of the Polonnaruwa district.

The public have been advised to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible, check up on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology also said that the prevailing rainy conditions in the island are expected to enhance from 04th of May.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Anuradhapura and Vauniya districts after 2.00 p.m on Thursday.

Fairly heavy falls, about 50mm can be expected in Southern and Uva Provinces and in Rathnapura and Kalutara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. (Colombo Gazette)