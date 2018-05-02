AISEX & FASE 2018 Conference & Exhibition from May 10 – 12

Held biannually since the year 1998, the 8th edition of AISEX & FASE 2018 will bring together a wide range of stakeholders, big and small, focused on the development of the industry together.

The Apparel Industry Suppliers Exhibition (AISEX) and the Fabric & Accessories Suppliers Exhibition (FASE) will be held from May 10 to 12 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Center at BMICH

For the first time a Conference under the theme ‘Helping local brands & manufactures compete in the South Asian Region’ will be held alongside the Exhibition at the BMICH.

The latest in Fabric, Accessories, Cutting edge Apparel related Technology and Productivity improvement will be the focus of the Conference Sessions. Top Sri Lankan personalities shaping the industry and several Speakers from overseas are due to make presentations during the Conference. Organizers hope that through these Conference sessions the next generation of Entrepreneurs, Designers, Innovators and Trend setters, will be inspired while in turn inspiring current industry leaders with visions of the industry’s future.

AISEX/FASE Organized and managed by Lanka Exhibition & Conference Services in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Apparel Institute (SLAI), the event has secured endorsements from the Joint Apparel Association Forum, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, National Chamber of Exporters and the Sri Lanka Apparel Exporters Association. The Organizers vision is to make the bi annual event a platform and launch pad for the Industry.

For details of registration and participation visit www.aisexsrilanka.com