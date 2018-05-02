Amal Karunasekara further remanded in Keith Noyahr case

Former Military Intelligence Director Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara was on Wednesday ordered to be further remanded in the Keith Noyahr abduction and assault case.

Karunasekara was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today and the court ordered that he be further remanded until May 16.

Karunasekara was accused of being involved in the 2008 abduction of the then Associate Editor of The Nation, Keith Noyahr.

He was detained and arrested at the Military Hospital last month. (Colombo Gazette)