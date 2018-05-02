Indian zoo gets male and female green anacondas from Sri Lanka

The Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru India welcomed a male and a female green anaconda from the Sri Lanka National Zoo on Sunday under the animal exchange programme after a gap of of six years, the Times of India reported.

Divulging details about the reptiles reaching the zoo, C Ravishankar, director of the Mysuru Zoo, said, “The reptiles aged about four years were flown in from Sri Lanka to Bengaluru on the night of April 28 and reached their enclosure at the Mysuru Zoo in the early hours of April 29. They have been housed at the quarantine enclosure at the zoo.”

Affirming that the health condition of the reptiles is stable, he said, “The length of the reptiles is about 6 to 8 feet and they weigh about 15 kilograms. Their condition is stable. They were transported under constant supervision from the zoo veterinarians and animal keepers.”

“Five green anacondas were last received from the same zoo in 2011 and after an interim of six years, for the second time, we will be receiving six anacondas from the Sri Lankan zoo after obtaining approval from the Zoo Authority of India. Under the exchange programme, the Mysuru Zoo will be sending four black bucks and four nilgais to the Sri Lankan zoo,” said the director. (Colombo Gazette)