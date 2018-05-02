Jude Fernando to lead next phase of Janashakthi Life’s growth

Leading Sri Lankan insurer Janashakthi Insurance PLC announced the appointment of Jude Fernando as the company’s Director / Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2018.

Having divested its General Insurance business earlier this year, Janashakthi has focused its efforts on the country’s underpenetrated Life Insurance segment. With Jude at the helm, Janashakthi Life is set to embark on a major growth drive to further strengthen its position as a significant player in the Life Insurance industry.

Jude will be succeeding Stuart Chapman who had resigned from his position as Director / Chief Executive Officer of Janashakthi Insurance PLC due to personal commitments.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Jude Fernando back to Janashakthi Life as he takes charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Janashakthi Insurance PLC. Jude has had an illustrious track record, both within Janashakthi, and previously at leading local giants such as Cargills Manufacturing Brands, Hemas Group and Kotmale Holdings PLC. Coming in at a time when we look to bring renewed focus on our Life business, I look forward to seeing him build on its strong fundamentals and drive it to greater heights,” said Prakash Schaffter, Managing Director of Janashakthi Insurance PLC.

“As we begin the next chapter of our growth story, I would also like to thank Stuart Chapman who steered the company through a challenging period of restructuring the Life business amidst immense competition and changing consumer needs, thereby leaving us with a strong foundation from which to deliver our next phase of growth. We wish him the very best in all his future endeavours,” added Mr. Schaffter.

Jude joined Janashakthi as the company’s Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2013 and was tasked with overlooking both the General and Life Insurance businesses. He was promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer in July 2014. Post the segregation of the businesses due to regulatory changes, he undertook the overall responsibility of the General Insurance business along with the responsibilities of managing the Shared Service functions of both entities from January 2017.

An Accountant by profession, Jude holds an MBA from the University of Wales and is a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK), a Fellow Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (UK), a Chartered Global Management Accountant (UK), and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK).

The Board of Directors of Janashakthi Insurance PLC comprises Husein Esufally, Chairman; Prakash Schaffter, Managing Director; Jude Fernando; Ramesh Schaffter; L. C. R. de C. Wijetunge; Ms. Anushya Coomaraswamy; Mrs. Manjula Mathews; and Eardley Perera.

Founded in 1994 as a Life Insurance company, Janashakthi Insurance PLC made its mark in the industry as an innovator and household name over a span of over 23 years. Janashakthi has a strong presence across the island, with an expanding Life Insurance network and a dedicated call centre. In line with its vision of lighting the lamp of insurance in every home and workplace, Janashakthi remains committed to becoming a leader in the Life Insurance industry by delivering a service beyond Insurance to its customers and stakeholders.