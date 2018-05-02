New State and Deputy Ministers sworn in before the President

President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday appointed eight new State Ministers and ten Deputy Ministers.

The appointment came a day after a cabinet reshuffle in which 18 Ministers got new portfolios.

The new State Ministers are Palitha Range Bandara the State Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management. Dilip Wedaarachchi the State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy, M.L.A.M. Hizbullah the State Minister of Highways and Road Development, Mohan Lal Grero the State Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs, A.D. Champika Premadasa the State Minister of Plantation Industries, Lakshman Senewiratne the State Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage, Sriyani Wijewickrama the State Minister of Sports, Provincial Councils and Local Government and Weerakumara Dissanayake the State Minister of Mahaweli Development.

The new Deputy Ministers are Ameer Ali Shihabdeen, the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy, Dunesh Gankanda the Deputy Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms, Ranjan Ramanayake: Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment, H. M. M. Harees: Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Kandy Development, Karunarathna Paranawithana the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage, Sarathie Dushmantha the Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms, Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma the Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development, Manusha Nanayakkara the Deputy Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment, Muthu Sivalingam the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development and Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana the Deputy Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages. (Colombo Gazette)