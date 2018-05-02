Sri Lanka Preliminary Round for the 2018 K-Pop World Festival

The Preliminary Round for Sri Lanka for the 2018 Changwon K-Pop World Festival will be held on July 14 at the Bishop’s College Auditorium, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The Changwon K-Pop World Festival, which celebrates its eighth anniversary this year, will be held on October 5, 2018, in Changwon, Korea. Since 2011, More than 10,000 participants from over 80 countries have gathered in Korea to perform on this international stage. Today, it has become one of the largest Korean Wave festivals in the world, which binds people together, leaving differences of countries, races, and religions behind. Several globally renowned K-pop idols will also perform live at this Festival to motivate the participants.