Where does Sri Lanka rank when it comes to innovation?

The first session at the ‘Future of Business’ innovation strategy and learning event organized by The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will explore how innovative Sri Lankan businesses are, and how Sri Lanka ranks amongst its regional competitors.

The presentation for the session will be delivered by Ganaka Herath, Partner at McKinsey & Company with a focus on ‘Where do we stand?, Insights on Sri Lanka’s Status in Innovation & Charting the Way Forward’. The session will also explore opportunities for developing Sri Lanka’s innovation ecosystem.

Ganaka will be joined by Ramesh Shanmuganathan, Group CIO, John Keells Holdings; Prajeeth Balasubramaniam, General Partner, Blue Ocean Ventures; and Jehan Mutaliph, Chief Development Officer, MAS Holdings for a panel discussion which will be moderated by Anushka Wijesinha, Advisor – Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade (MoDSIT), Government of Sri Lanka.

This one-day event scheduled for May 17 at the Galle Face Hotel will enable participants to learn how to drive innovation in their organizations, dissect what changes are happening now, what is on the horizon, and how their company can adapt to face the future.

The event is suited for C-suite officers and senior executives in technology, strategy, marketing, HR and new business development. Those willing to take part in this event, could contact Niroshini on 115588852 or email niroshini@chamber.lk.