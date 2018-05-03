Flight delays to several SriLankan flights

A variety of reasons caused delays to several SriLankan Airlines flights of on May 3.

The untimely sickness of a passenger inbound from the Gulf initiated a diversion to Cochin on one flight. Another aircraft inbound from Kuwait was caught in a dust-storm and required attention from Engineering. Two other aircraft were delayed for technical reasons that have since been resolved.

The lack of aircraft meant that a number of flights, namely UL884 Colombo-Melbourne, UL281 Colombo-Jeddah, UL314 Colombo-Kuala Lumpur, UL406 Colombo-Bangkok and UL 604 Melbourne-Colombo suffered prolonged delays.

SriLankan Airlines deeply regrets any inconvenience caused our valued customers. All passengers who had checked in were provided complimentary hotel accommodation and/or meals at the airport by the airline.