Glitz Biz Quiz 2018 Mercantile Quiz Competition on May 20

Glitz Biz Quiz, Sri Lanka’s premier corporate quiz competition organized exclusively for companies in the mercantile sector, will be held on Sunday May 20 at the Galadari Hotel from 3 pm onwards. Organised by ‘Dashing Events’ for the 6th consecutive year, Glitz Biz Quiz attracts Sri Lanka’s top corporate masterminds annually.

This is a table quiz where each team comprising of 5 members will collectively answer 50 general knowledge questions over 5 rounds covering a wide area of topics including: Current Affairs, Geography, History, World Politics, Creative Arts, Sports, Entertainment and of course business.

In addition to beingselecting the Mercantile Quiz Champions of Sri Lanka, the competition will also recognize winners from various categories including Banking and Finance, IT, Telecom, BPO, Apparel, Travel and Hospitality, Advertising and Media, Shipping and Logistics, Pharmaceuticals and more. Past winners include DFCC Bank, People’s Bank, Dialog Axiata and 99X Technology.Glitz is the Title Sponsor of the event and Shehan Kumar, one of Sri Lanka’s top Quiz Masters will host the quiz.

Dashing Events, the organisers of Biz Quiz, is a popular event management company in Sri Lanka handling a wide variety of events including corporate launches, conferences, get-togethers, kiddie’s parties and weddings. The company has organised several successful quiz programmes in the recent past and is fast building a reputation in this niche market.

Registrations for Glitz Biz Quiz 2017 will be limited to the first 40 teams, and more information could be obtained by calling Shehan on 0727-249324 or by emailing shehan@dashingevents.biz