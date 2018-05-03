Inaugural South Asia Investor Conference in Colombo from May 7 & 8

Sri Lanka’s No. 1 investment banking firm and preferred partner in financial markets, Capital Alliance (CAL), has announced that the inaugural South Asia Investor Conference (SAIC 2018) will be held on May 7 and 8 at the Taj Samudra Hotel.

A joint collaboration between Capital Alliance Securities, Sri Lanka; AKD Securities, Pakistan and LankaBangla Securities Ltd, Bangladesh; this one-of-its-kind Conference will feature leading large and mid-cap corporates from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, along with central bankers, institutional investment managers and other decision makers from these countries.

The SAIC franchise is intended to be a key annual event for frontier market investors, hosted on a rotating basis in each of the partner countries. Each year, the event will showcase the collective potential investment value and deliberate on important developments facing the region. The conference aims to accelerate the process of economic integration in South Asia by creating strong cross border capital market linkages and cultivating a favorable environment for cross border listings.

This year’s edition will feature talks by key Central Bank and government officials of the three countries who will present a macro outlook on the economic prospects of the South Asian Region. The event will provide an exclusive opportunity for international institutional investors to meet C-suite executives from some of South Asia’s leading companies as well as a chance to engage with large domestic institutional investors to understand ground-level realities and insights. Institutional fund managers from the USA, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and China will be in attendance.

Aimed at promoting investment in South Asian markets, which boasts a population exceeding 1.7bn and a burgeoning middle class, the Conference aims to put the spotlight on the fastest growing region in the world over the next decade.

As a full service investment bank including equity brokering, asset management and financial advisory, CAL is uniquely positioned to offer Sri Lankan corporates the opportunity to leverage on its expertise and impeccable credentials to meet their financial objectives. CAL’s extensive portfolio of services encompasses every expert requirement for a successful transaction, placing it distinctly at the forefront of the industry.